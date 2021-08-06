Shahid Kapoor smiles away with birthday boy Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in new celebration PHOTOS

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and for The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru, it was a packed affair on sets of his next web series starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna in the lead. Raj took to social media on his birthday to share a glimpse of his birthday celebration on sets with Krishna DK and Shahid along with the crew as well as a sneak peek of his celebration at home. The photos also gave fans a glimpse of Shahid and Raj's great camaraderie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj shared photos from his birthday celebration. In one of the photos, Shahid can be seen standing with Raj and Krishna in front of the cake at the celebrations. Shahid is seen beaming with joy with his directors in the frame. The actor is seen clad in a grey tee with cargo pants and a cap while the directors of the web show could be seen clad in casuals. In another photo, Shahid is seen posing with Raj and Krishna DK and the entire crew on set.

Take a look:

Sharing the photos, Raj thanked everyone for the good wishes. He wrote, "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on my birthday. I don’t celebrate birthdays usually but.. our production team sure know how to throw OTT surprises."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shahid had surprised Raj by sharing two behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of his digital debut to wish his director on his birthday. He had deliberately cut out Krishna DK in one of the photos. But, included him later with a hilarious caption. Talking about Shahid's digital debut, the web show has been previously shot in Goa and now, reportedly, the shoot is going on in Mumbai. It will also star Raashi Khanna opposite Shahid. Apart from this, Pinkvilla had exclusively told you that Amol Palekar will also be seen in a role in the web show.

