Shahid Kapoor talks about his character from Raj and DK's web series: I can relate to him

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, the Udta Punjab actor spoke about his upcoming web series and shared his experience. He told Mid-Day that he has two genius men with him and it's his first attempt at storytelling. "It becomes a new experience to structure your character, knowing that it will last for four to five hours. How do you build the part? How will people view him? They can stop [the show] at any point and do their [daily chores]. These thoughts help you approach something, which you have been doing for a long time, in a different way.”

The actor also spoke about his character from the upcoming series and described him as “Mumbai ka launda." He said that his character is a boy from the streets of Mumbai who has to work hard to earn money and survive in the city. Shahid also said that he could relate to his character. "When I was dancing with Shiamak Davar. I used to travel by train, and try to save money. I have lived that life from 16 to 21. It is an edgy character," he added. Apart from Shahid, the web series will also feature South stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in the lead.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of his upcoming sports drama film, Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. It is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie with the same name.

ALSO READ: I'm not ready to give up acting: Shahid Kapoor on pursuing direction in the near future