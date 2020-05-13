Shahid Kapoor watches Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man amid lockdown; Says ‘Really enjoyed it’

Shahid Kapoor conducted an ‘Ask Me’ session last evening and revealed he binged on Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. Here’s what he said about it.

Amid the lockdown, no new films are releasing and no TV shows are going on air as shoots of both have been stalled due to the COVID 19 shut down. Amid this, OTT Platforms have been releasing new shows and many Bollywood stars are bingeing on them. Speaking of this, Shahid Kapoor revealed the show he has been watching on OTT platforms and it is none other than 2019’s hit show, The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The Family Man came out back in 2019 on Prime Video and was an espionage thriller.

Shahid was asked by a fan the name of the shows he is bingeing on and he shared that he really liked watching Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man. The show revolves around a middle-class man named Srikant Tiwari, who works as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. Manoj goes out to debunk and find a terrorist who is going to cause havoc in New Delhi and the country as a whole. The first season ends on a cliff hanger and that is what has left fans curious.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani Raj opens up on why Ateet is extra special, The Family Man season 2 & future projects

On being asked about the shows he is bingeing amid lockdown on OTT platforms, Shahid said, “Really enjoyed family man.” Meanwhile, the second season of The Family Man has been shot and it will come with more twists and turns in the plot. Also, South star Samantha Akkineni will also be a part of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man’s season 2. She also announced about the same on social media a while back. While the buzz is that the show’s second season may be out in October 2020, however, the date has been kept under wraps. Once again, like season 1, The Family Man season 2 is also reportedly going to have 10 episodes.

Check out Shahid's tweet for Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man:

Really enjoyed family man. https://t.co/zyd5CAmbo4 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×