Shahid Kapoor wishes director Raj a happy birthday; Shares BTS PICS from his debut web series

Shahid Kapoor is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor who has recently delivered one of his career’s biggest hits called ‘Kabir Singh’ will also soon foray into the world of web series with ‘The Family Man’ creators Raj & DK. Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi will also be acting alongside Shahid in the web series. Shahid took to Instagram and wished director Raj a very happy birthday with some quirky behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of their web series. Shahid has collaborated with Raj & DK for the first time who are known to be helming films like ‘Shor in the City’ and ‘Go Goa Gone’.

In the first picture shared by Shahid Kapoor, he is standing behind the camera with both Raj and DK though he cut out DK from the picture. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday raj. Sorry dk I chopped you off but kept your nose so you are there in spirit”. In the second image Shahid, Raj & DK are all bursting with joy and laughter standing behind the camera. In a previous Instagram live, Shahid spoke about collaborating with Raj & DK and said, “I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform."

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor had previously released a statement about starring in the digital show. He said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favorite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience."

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor can’t wait to share frame with Vijay Sethupathi & says sorry to Raashii Khanna; Find out why