Sharad Kelkar says ‘makers are educated people’ on Family Man 2 controversy: It was carefully written

Sharad Kelkar speaks on being satisfied with the response to Family Man 2 and his take on the controversy that surrounded the series. Scroll further to know what he said.

The Family Man 2 met with an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike. The show was highly anticipated since its announcement of season two. The entire cast including new members like Samantha Akkineni garnered acclaim for her performance. Sharad Kelkar, who was an integral part of season one as well and one of the participants alongside Priyamani in the Lonavala mystery. The makers of the show decided to address this question in a cheeky manner in the narrative and the screen was cut to black in the last scene of season 2 just when Priyamani was about to speak the truth regarding Lonavala.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Sharad spoke about the response of the show and said, “The writing, Raj & DK (directors)... it had a different class to it. It actually dropped on the OTT platform a day before (then it was meant to release). I didn’t read the reviews immediately and got done watching the show the next afternoon. Everybody has done such a brilliant job.” He also mentioned that whenever he watches a show, it is regardless of his presence in it and examines it with an unbiased point of view in order to analyze it critically.

Speaking on the controversy that surrounded the show, he said, “To criticise something, it takes nothing. But to create something, it takes a lot. Obviously, the makers are educated and learned people, they’ve seen the whole world and will incorporate that. It was carefully written. Aisa nahi hai ki mann mein aaya aur likh diya.” The makers have announced certain glimpses of season 3 at the end of season two.

