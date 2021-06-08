Sharib Hashmi Opens up on The Family Man 2 ban controversy: Our creative freedom should not snatch from us

Sharib Hashmi, who played JK Talpade in The Family Man 2, urged everyone to act responsibly and not create controversies before even watching a series or a film.

‘The Family Man 2’ starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, has been in the headlines lately. Raj and DK’s web series has received backlash from some sections of society who have raised objections that it shows Tamilians in a negative light. They also demanded a ban on the show.

Recently, filmmaker Bharathiraja demanded Amazon Prime to stop streaming the series. He alleged that the show's latest season portrays the Eelam Tamil people in a bad light. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sharib Hashmi, who played a prominent role in the series, said he fails to understand that why people gave to view it as 'objectionable.'

“We should not reach a place where creative freedom is snatched from us. I don’t want to see creative people thinking that if we write this there would be a problem, what if we end up offending someone. If that is what plays in their mind, then that person won’t be able to do justice to the story, the subject and the process of creativity,” he was quoted as saying.

Hashmi added that that the director duo Raj Nidioru and Krishna DK are very responsible filmmakers and are aware that the subject is tricky. Adding to this, he said that the filmmakers “have researched a lot, put in a lot of hard work, and worked on the script for years. They didn’t just create this to stir controversy.”

Hashmi, who reprised his role JK Talpade in the series, further revealed that there were Tamilians involved in the creative process so that there was no misrepresentation of any community. “They vetted to make sure that there was nothing objectionable in the series. Even the OTT platform (where the series released) was very cautious and strict, and they have their self-regulation policy in place. We don’t have any intention to hurt any region, community or religion,” Sharib Hashmi stated.

The actor concluded by urging everyone to act responsibly and not create controversies before even watching a series or a film.

