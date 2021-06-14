Sharib Hashmi says he’s on ‘cloud nine’ as the response on The Family Man 2 has been ‘crazy’; Deets inside

The Family Man 2 actor Sharib Hashmi has opened up about his thoughts on the response the show received from viewers. Take a look.

The second installment of the popular web series The Family Man was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The show that stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles, has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, and needless to say, the new season has stolen hearts. Actor Sharib Hashmi, who essayed the role of an intelligence officer named JK Talpade in the series, has expressed his excitement over the show’s response in a recent interview with PTI.

During the chat, the actor explained that the first season set a benchmark for itself which worked in favour of everyone who was a part of the show. He said that while he received a lot of love in the first season, the reaction of the audience after the second season was ‘crazy’. He expressed his excitement with a simple statement, “This is happening for the first time in my career. I am on cloud nine. Things are out of control.” The actor explained that for years he had been ‘craving’ to be recognized for his work and with his character in the series, he was able to showcase his talent. He added that the viewer’s response surpassed his expectations, which made him very emotional.

The actor also talked about how he got fascinated with the world of acting. "In my childhood, I would often say 'I want to become a hero'. I didn't understand acting and all. I would go to the parties and 'mahurat', it was all lavish then,” he told the outlet.

