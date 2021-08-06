SHAUN releases electro pop remix of Ed Sheeran’s popular track ‘Bad Habits’

Warner Music Korea released a remix version of Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits', featuring SHAUN, on August 6. The original song, released in June, is characterized by an addictive melody with an up-tempo beat, and it is consistently ranked at the top of the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' and is a worldwide hit. ‘Bad Habits’ is the lead single of Sheeran’s fifth untitled studio album.

The original song already had an upbeat tone and dance music but with SHAUN’s remix, the song has been given a new electronica feel and late 2010’s house music which pairs perfectly with Sheeran’s melodious voice. The electronic synths, simple melody line and the creative drop using Ed’s voice makes for a great song! A slower acoustic song was planned to be released as the lead single from Sheeran's upcoming fifth studio album. However, when the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were announced in England in early 2021, Sheeran chose to record "Bad Habits" and release it instead. "I was like, 'I don't know if the world needs a depressing sad, slow acoustic song when it's all opening up'", Sheeran said. He wrote the song in January 2021 to "surprise people" and "make something that was totally different" to what is expected of him.

Kim Yun-ho, born on January 12, 1990, known professionally as SHAUN, is a singer-songwriter, music producer, and DJ. He debuted in 2010 as the keyboardist and backup singer of the indie rock band The Koxx. In July 2018, his solo song, "Way Back Home," unexpectedly topped South Korean music charts. The song was upbeat and refreshing but the words were dedicated to his loved one who met with a tragic accident. That was his last solo track and since then, he has been on and off in the industry making rare collaborations with popular artists like OVAN and KSHMR but recently released his double single album with the title song 'Closed Ending' that was released in May 2021.

ALSO READ: Honey voiced singer behind the viral song Way Back Home, SHAUN, is all set to make a comeback with #0055b7

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the remix? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below