SHAUN releases teasers for upcoming double singles project #0055b7; Fans already think they're whole bops

SHAUN has released 2 official teasers for his upcoming singles "Closed Ending" and "Blue" and fans simply cannot get enough.

SHAUN is a South Korean singer known for making music for the soul. His most popular song 'Way Back Home' went viral all across the world years after its initial release in 2018 and still continues to be one of the most highly streamed songs in K-Pop. The song found a resurgence in its popularity most significantly through TikTok where thousands of users showed their appreciation for the same and many artists, both Korean and non-Korean covered the song, remixed it, and so on and so forth. SHAUN began his musical journey as the keyboardist and backup singer of the indie-rock band The Koxx and perfected his talents to grow into a songwriter, music producer, and DJ. In 2020, with 2 billion streams worldwide, SHAUN became one of the TOP10 MOST STREAMED K-Pop artists on Spotify.

Listen to Way Back Home here:

'Way Back Home' was known for SHAUN's impeccable vocals and soulful lyricism which resonated with people beyond any barriers of language. Such talent is rare and therefore, highly cherished. To give the people what they want, SHAUN is finally having a comeback! It was recently announced that SHAUN will be releasing a double single project titled "#0055b7", with the title referring to the HEX colour code for a strong blue, the colour that is placed on full display in the teasers released so far. #0055b7 will include 2 singles: 'Closed Ending' which is the focus single and 'Blue' featuring rapper Wonstein.

In the music video teaser for 'Closed Ending', we see a young woman connecting dots on her wall full of pictures of stars, planets, galaxies, and more. She seems to live in a world of her own and makes several attempts at coming into contact with her interstellar friends. Finally, after much toil and experimentation, a door opens to this whole new world.

You can watch the teaser here:

The music video teaser for 'Blue' on the other hand, is slightly different. It features SHAUN, the artist himself, Wonstein, the featuring artist, and another young woman. SHAUN seems to be stuck, albeit comfortably, in a blue box, presumably a metaphor for his emotions. He's seen cutting up pictures of what it looks like his former lover but he's doing so not to destroy the pictures but rather as if to preserve them carefully in a scrapbook.

You can watch the teaser here:

The teasers also give us a taste of what the music is going to sound like. Both of the songs retain the uniquely original "SHAUN" sound, which at this point is already a marker of success. The comments section is already flooded with fans falling head over heels for the tune and the anticipation for #0055b7 is higher than ever. #0055b7 drops on May 9 at 6 PM KST!

