Shawols, SHINee is releasing their repackaged album digitally on April 12 with three new songs!

After giving us the bop ‘Don’t Call Me’, SHINee is coming back this month with their album, ‘Atlantis’.

The month of April keeps on getting better and better! On March 31, SHINee announced that they’ll be releasing their 7th repackaged album, ‘Atlantis’ digitally on April 12! Their seventh album titled Don’t Call Me was released on February 22, 2021 and had been winning awards with their title track by the same name!

There were rumours that the group will be releasing a repackaged Don’t Call Me and looks like it is true! The group’s upcoming repackaged album is titled Atlantis and features their latest award-winning bop Don’t Call Me too. Even though a repackaged album, it will have three new songs titled ‘Area’, ‘Day and Years’ and the lead track, ‘Atlantis’. Shawols had to wait for two and a half years for their comeback last month and look how great the music turned out to be! That will definitely be the case with this comeback too!

SHINee the 7th album repackage 'Atlantis' to be released on music platforms on 4/12 & its physical album to be out on 4/15! Pre-orders to be available from today!#SHINee #샤이니#Atlantis — SHINee (@SHINee) March 31, 2021

While the digital album will release on April 12, the physical albums will be made available from April 15 onwards. However, preorder for the digital album starts from today!

Shawols had been longing for a SHINee comeback and when they got it, they left no stone unturned! Don’t Call Me received multiple wins on music shows such as M Countdown, Show! Music Core, Show Champion and Inkigayo. They even won trophies on the shows and each time the group won, Shawols turned twitter into a celebration party!

