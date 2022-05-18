She-Hulk: First trailer teases Tatiana Maslany's transformation into the Marvel heroine alongside Mark Ruffalo

The first official trailer for the new MCU She-Hulk series starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters has been released by Disney+ and Marvel Studios. Since the start of Phase 4, the MCU has discovered an extra venue outside of cinemas to fill out the Avengers-based world.

More original Marvel series, such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Moon Knight, are in the pipeline. While Ms. Marvel will start off the summer for Disney+'s MCU programming schedule, She-Hulk will immediately follow. The show centres around Jennifer, an attorney, who is also a cousin of Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo slated to reprise the iconic Avenger in the Disney+ original.

However, Jennifer's evolution into the Marvel heroine is shown in the short trailer, as is Ruffalo's return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame. The She-Hulk teaser also shows Tim Roth in human form as Emil Blonsky, suggesting Abomination will play a part in season 1. As per Screenrant, in addition to Jennifer, Bruce, and Emil, She-Hulk will include the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, fresh from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Renée Elise Goldsberry plays Amelia, Ginger Gonzaga plays Jennifer's closest friend, and Jameela Jamil plays Titania, who will be a She-Hulk rival.

Check out the trailer below:

This is the first time we've seen any footage of Jennifer since Disney+ Day in November 2021, when we were first treated to brief footage of Jennifer and Bruce that set the comedic tone for the show and gave us a glimpse of Jennifer's slightly more graceful version of the Hulk, though this new trailer is the first time we've seen the emerald heroine in all her (CGI) glory. When She-Hulk releases on August 17, only time will tell what further surprises await her.

