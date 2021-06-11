She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil gets cast as THIS major character for the Marvel series

Jameela Jamil rose to fame for playing Tahani-Al-Jamil on NBC's The Good Place and according to reports will now make her Marvel debut.

Jameela Jamil is all set to make her Marvel debut. As per Variety, The Good Place star has been roped in for a key role on the MCU series, She-Hulk. The actress has reportedly been roped in for the role of supervillain Titania. The series will mainly revolve around lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers. Jamil has been the latest addition to the show's cast that already includes Maslany, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth.

She-Hulk will also have Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner. Jamil's addition as the supervillain certainly is a big one. The actress won immense praises for her performance on NBC's The Good Place where she starred in the role of Tahani Al-Jamil alongside Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. Currently, Jamil serves as a judge on HBO Max’s voguing/ballroom competition series Legendary.

Considering the success of Marvel's recent series including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the recently released Loki, it looks like She-Hulk too has a bright future.

She-Hulk is being developed by Kat Coiro who will serve as a director and executive producer on the show along with Jessica Gao as the head writer. While neither Marvel nor Jameela Jamil's reps have announced her addition to She-Hulk yet, it is expected that the casting may be confirmed soon.

She-Hulk is slated for a 2022 release along with other Marvel shows including Emilia Clarke starrer Secret Invasion, Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight and Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye.

