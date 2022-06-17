She S2 Review: Imtiaz Ali refines his gritty drama with Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G & Vishwas Kini.

She

Creator: Imtiaz Ali

Director: Arif Ali

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Imtiaz Ali's style of cinema is often associated with travel, love stories and deep human connections. In his web series She, which returns for its second season, the filmmaker goes off the beaten track and explores a murky road as he banks on his capability of writing layered characters. Starring Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan and Suhita Thatte among others, the web series arrives after Mai and Finding Anamika. While Netflix continues dishing out strong female characters, Imtiaz Ali's 'She' character Bhumi Pardeshi is yet another addition in this list.

The gritty drama enters season two from where it left off and it doesn't take too long to join the dots. We see familiar faces, a similar setup and the dingy lights of the red light area where Bhumi (Aadit Pohankar) takes her covert midnight stroll for antagonist Nayak (Kishore Kumar G).

While the first season of She was all about Bhumi discovering her sexuality, the sequel builds up on the timid constable exploring her newly found sexual liberation. Being more manipulative, decisive and fierce, it is a delight to see Aaditi Pohankar building up on her character and taking it to newer heights with her impressive performance. Spanning across seven episodes, this review is based on the first three episodes of She.

As Bhumi goes back to her undercover avatar, the cops are once more on the hunt to nab the narcotics kingpin Nayak played by Kishore Kumar G. As newer faces take over the investigation this time around, creators Imtiaz and Arif manage to keep you hooked with the cat-and-mouse game. As the cops are trying to zero in on Nayak, with Bhumi treading the line of right and wrong, the first few episodes let you be a part of Bhumi's world and feel for her.

A notch up from season one, Imtiaz Ali has created and written crisp and sharper episodes. With a crucial character like Sasya, played by Vijay Varma, missing this time around, the filmmaker has refined the script and kept Bhumi front and center. Imtiaz Ali also doesn't shy away from dialing up the drama, badassery and even the sex quotient when his characters are conflicted with it. Bhumi and Nayak's unconventional love track also keeps the guessing game strong. Imtiaz has dished out some sharp writing, it is director Arif Ali who has also taken his vision forward impressively.

While the first three episodes of She have been worth a watch, it is yet to be seen how the show spans out over the next four episodes and if it manages to return with a better and bigger season.

