She Was Pretty, Pinocchio, Come and Hug Me and more: 5 best childhood/first love K-Dramas to watch

It is a romantic comedy, based on a true story, about two past acquaintances who meet again after they've gone through a reversal of fortunes and appearances, set against the backdrop of a fashion magazine's publishing office. Kim Hye Jin (Hwang Jung Eum) was a beautiful girl from a rich family, the Chas. After her family's publishing company went bankrupt, she experienced hardships then lost her beauty too. Ji Sung Joon (Park Seo Joon) was an unattractive boy with low self-esteem, but grew up to be a handsome and successful editor. The two decided to meet again as adults, but Sung Joon was unable to recognize Hye Jin. Ashamed to meet her first love and ruin his perception of her, Hye Jin asks her attractive best friend, Ha Ri (Go Joon Hee), to appear in her place. Things, however, soon get complicated as Hye Jin was assigned to work at The Most magazine publishing office where Sung Joon is the deputy chief editor. He openly mistreats and belittles her for her clumsy nature, not knowing that she was his real childhood friend. Ha Ri also continues to meet Sung Joon, and soon develops feelings for him. On the other hand, Hye Jin finds a good friend in her workplace, Shin Hyuk (Choi Siwon), who slowly falls in love with her.

The drama is known for its hilarious settings, adorable leads and a heartwarming story. Definitely watch it if you’re looking for a typical office romance K-drama.

2. Pinocchio

As a child, Ha Myeong (Lee Jong Suk) grew up in a family with his firefighter father, mother and older brother. Ha Myeong and his older brother (Yun Kyun Sang) both possess higher than normal intellect and are proud of their father. A fire at a waste facility destroys his family. His mother died a short time later and Ha Myeong ends up being scooped out of the ocean by an unknown man (Byun Hee Bong). The man that pulls Ha Myeong out of the ocean is the grandfather of In Ha (Park Shin Hye). In Ha's grandfather believes Ha Myeong is his eldest son Dal Po, who died 30 years ago. Ha Myeong is then adopted by In Ha's grandfather and his name is changed to Dal Po. In Ha and Dal Po now live together as uncle and niece, although they are in the same age range. In-Ha has a Pinocchio Syndrome. Whenever she lies she gets the hiccups. In Ha and Dal Po get along well until Dal-Po learns that In Ha's mother (Jin Kyung) is the reporter that covered the waste facility fire that destroyed his family. Dal Po tries to distance himself from In Ha, but he also develops feelings for her. Years later, Dal Po and In Ha's family are now living in Seoul. In Ha attempts to become a reporter like her mother. In Ha meets her mother for the first time in years at a job interview for MSC Broadcasting Station. Her mother is the person giving her the job interview. In Ha though fails the job interview. Her mother rejects her because of her Pinocchio Syndrome.

3. Come and Hug Me

It is about a man and a woman who were each other's first loves during childhood reunite years later as adults. In his childhood, Yoon Na Moo (Nam Da Reum) was a seemingly quiet and mysterious boy whose father was a psychopath serial killer. He meets his polar opposite in Gil Nak Won (Ryu Han Bi), a daughter of a popular actress. Through Nak Won's persistence, pure and loving nature towards Na Moo, Na Moo falls into a reciprocated love. But, when Na Moo's father Yoon Hee Jae, a man who has a twisted affection for his son, murders Nak Won's parents their short love comes to an end. Years later Gil Nak Won is now Han Jae Yi (Jin Ki Joo), an aspiring actress (like her mother before her) who always tries to have a good outlook on life, but also has a panic disorder from her traumatic past. And Yoon Na Moo is now Chae Do Jin (Jang Ki Young), a rookie detective who wishes to atone for his father's sins. These two would-be lovers have held on to the precious memories of when they were together but, connected by a tragic fate they must try to overcome the stigma and hardships they will face.

4. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

The drama follows Kim Bok joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a young woman chasing her dream of weightlifting on an athlete college campus, develops a crush on her friend Jung Joon Hyung's (Nam Joo Hyuk) older brother, Jung Jae Yi (Lee Jae Yoon). At first, Joon Hyung teases her and goes along with her act, even helping her, but soon finds himself falling in love with her. This series is a coming-of-age story about a group of college athletes who are fighting for their dreams, experiencing and finding love in the process, and growing every step of the way. Kim Book Joo is a naturally gifted weightlifter with an ambitious and outgoing personality who attends a sports university. Growing up with her father who was a former weightlifter, she is inspired to follow in his footsteps. She stands up for herself and her friends. She does not hesitate to beat people up if they provoke her. She hides her insecurities and fragile heart under her strong exterior. She at first experiences a one-sided love with Jung Jae Yi but later falls in love with his brother/cousin Jung Joon Hyung.

5. Kill Me, Heal Me

The human body is capable of all sorts of things to survive difficult situations. Cha Do Hyun (Ji Sung) is a third-generation business heir who developed dissociative identity disorder (previously known as multiple personality disorder) in the aftermath of several life-threatening traumatic events. He tries to regain control over his life with the help of Oh Ri Jin (Hwang Jung Eum), a beautiful first-year psychiatric resident who helps him secretly. But Ri Jin's twin brother, Oh Ri On (Park Seo Joon), is a writer who is determined to uncover the unscrupulous lives of the rich and starts following Do Hyun around. Can Do Hyun take control over his condition before one of his seven identities takes control of him instead?

