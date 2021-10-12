‘She Was Pretty’ star Hwang Jung Eum is expecting second child after reconciliation with husband

On October 12th, C-JeS Entertainment announced, "According to the confirmation of the actress, Hwang Jung Eum is pregnant. She is due to give birth next year." She is currently in the early stages of pregnancy and is concentrating on prenatal education. Her husband Lee Young Don and her family are eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child.

Hwang Jung Eum got married a month after admitting that she was dating Lee Young Don in 2016, and gave birth to their first son in August of the following year. They went through divorce proceedings last year after their breakup, but they are receiving congratulations and support from those around them as they announce the second news a year after they agreed to continue their relationship again.

Hwang Jung Eum debuted with K-pop girl group Sugar in 2002 as a lead vocalist, but left the group in 2004 to pursue a solo career. Hwang Jung Eum appeared as one of the recurring guests of the variety show ‘Love Letter’ from 2004 to 2006, in which her onscreen pairing with Kim Jong Min became popular. She officially made her acting debut in the television drama ‘The Person I Love’ in 2007.

Hwang Jung Eum then began playing leading roles in television series. Among her notable TV dramas are 1970s historical epic ‘Giant’ (2010), deaf romance ‘Listen to My Heart’ (2011), and medical drama ‘Golden Time’ (2012). In 2013, she starred in crime comedy ‘Incarnation of Money’, followed by hit melodrama ‘Secret Love’. This was followed in 2014 by 1980-1990s set period drama, ‘Endless Love’.

In 2015, she reunited with some of her former costars, namely Ji Sung from ‘Secret Love’ for the romantic comedy series ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’; then with Park Seo Joon from ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ and Go Joon-hee from ‘Listen to My Heart’ for another romantic comedy, ‘She Was Pretty’, which also further solidifies her popularity in China.

