‘She Was Pretty’ star Hwang Jung Eum & ‘The Penthouse’ star Uhm Ki Joon to lead SBS’ ‘The Escape of 7’

On April 26, SBS confirmed Hwang Jung Eum & Uhm Ki Joon as leads in the new suspense thriller drama ‘The Escape of 7’ which is a drama that involves 7 leads and the story has not yet been unveiled. It is a work by writer Kim Soon Ok and PD Joo Dong Min, who also produced ‘The Penthouse’.

Hwang Jung Eum rose to mainstream stardom when she appeared in the daily sitcom ‘High Kick Through the Roof’. Her character in the sitcom as a college student who was full of energetic vibes but sometimes clumsy, confident despite lacking money and opportunities, representing today's college students well, therefore stirred sentiments among many young adults. Hwang Jung Eum then began playing leading roles in television series. Among her notable TV dramas are 1970s historical epic ‘Giant’ (2010), deaf romance ‘Listen to My Heart’ (2011), and medical drama ‘Golden Time’.

In 2015, she reunited with some of her former costars, namely Ji Sung from ‘Secret Love’ for the romantic comedy series ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’; then with Park Seo Joon from ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ and Go Joon Hee from ‘Listen to My Heart’ for another romantic comedy, ‘She Was Pretty’, which also further solidifies her popularity in China. In 2020, she was cast in two drama series, a fantasy mystery ‘Mystic Pop-up Bar’ and romantic comedy ‘Men are Men’.

Uhm Ki Joon's popularity increased after he began playing supporting roles in television dramas such as ‘Life Special Investigation Team’, ‘Worlds Within’, ‘Hero’, ‘Dream High’, ‘Scent of a Woman’ and ‘Phantom’. He was also the leading actor in ‘Good Job, Good Job’ and ‘The Virus’. Uhm Ki Joon played the villain in his first film ‘Man of Vendetta’, opposite Kim Myung Min. This was followed by a role as Lee Ki Cheol, a detective investigating serial murders in horror film ‘Killer Toon’, opposite Lee Si Young.

In 2020, he appeared in TV series ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ as Joo Dan Tae, the main villain and a scheming real estate genius. The series aired on SBS TV from October 26.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.