‘She Would Never Know’ star Lee Joo Bin joins So Ji Sub and Im Soo Hyang in ‘Doctor Lawyer’

Lee Joo Bin has been cast in the MBC drama 'Doctor Lawyer' and will be working with So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok, and Im Soo Hyang. It is a heart-warming and cathartic drama about a genius surgeon who becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything from a fabricated surgery and a prosecutor from the Medical Crimes Department who loses their only family and lover through that surgery. Together, they punish those who believe that the importance of a person’s life can be ranked based on their wealth and power and comfort the victims who have been wronged.

So Ji Sub takes on the role of Han Yi Han, a medical malpractice lawyer who used to be a genius double-board certified doctor with specialties in both general surgery and thoracic surgery. Prior to the incident that happened four years ago, he was Bansuk University Hospital's ace surgeon. He was a doctor who kept his energy up and made his colleagues feel at ease with a relaxed smile despite the constant work overload.

Im Soo Hyang takes on the role of Geum Seok Young, a prosecutor in the medical crime division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. Geum Seok Young is a prosecutor with a firm belief that the rehabilitation of criminals comes from punishment, not forgiveness and leniency.

Lee Joo Bin made her drama series debut in ‘Whisper’ in 2017 as well as her movie debut in ‘The Chosun Farmers’ Dictionary’ (2017), and followed up with ‘Mr. Sunshine’ in 2018. More recently, she has appeared in the drama series titles ‘Be Melodramatic’ (2019), ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ (2020) and ‘She Would Never Know’ (2021).

ALSO READ: Uhm Jung Hwa to return after 5 years with ‘Doctor Cha’; ‘Sky Castle’ star Kim Byung Chul also in talks

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.