Shefali Shah on Delhi Crime's International Emmys win: Show gave me a new lease of life, its incredible

Starring Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime bagged the top spot among International Emmy nominations from across the world.

The International Emmys 2020 was held on Monday night (IST) and the event turned out to be massive victory celebration for the Indian OTT fraternity as Netflix's Delhi Crime bagged the Best Drama award. Starring well-known actors like Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, Richie Mehta's show scored the top spot among nominations from across the world.

Reacting to the big win, an elated Shefali Shah told Hindustan Times what the victory signifies. "Just the show by itself gave me a new lease of life. It changed a lot for me. I’m so much proud to be a part of the show… Honestly, this win belongs to the entire team. I cannot take the responsibility on my own. I can’t wait to celebrate this with them all," the actress said.

Acknowledging the international recognition the show has now received, Shefali said, "The story needed to taken to the world. I’m possessive and partial to the show. For me it has always been a winner. The nomination at the Emmys was a humbling experience because here we’re talking about shows that are picked from across the globe."

She added, Yes, there’s another stamp on it now and it does make a difference. But irrespective, even if hadn’t won, the show is a winner for me. One of the first awards that we won was at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. We also went to Sundance Film Festival. So every time you get that kind of recognition, it’s incredible."

Revealing what lies ahead for the National award winning actor, Shefali said, "I think every actor is greedy for good parts and stories, and it should be that way. So I’m waiting for some incredible work and I’m sure it’ll come my way."

Here's wishing the entire team of Delhi Crime a huge congratulations.

ALSO READ: Arjun Mathur shares his International Emmys speech despite not winning, fans say 'you're already a winner'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×