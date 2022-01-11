Shefali Shah on her character in Human: It’s been the most complicated part I have played
Shefali Shah aka Dr. Gauri Nath shared, “Knowledge of how a part of the medical world works. Had read about human clinical trials, but this was an eye-opener. And as an actor, it’s been the most complicated part I’ve played. She’s unlike anyone I know or have even heard of. And even though I’d worked on the script for months, after a point of time when the camera rolled, Gauri Nath decided the course! She’d surprise me too! I still haven’t been able to wrap my head around her.” The actor prepared earnestly to portray it.
To note, Human is a fictional series that enunciates the collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains in a gripping tale that involves innocent lives lost to greed. It unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and its effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manupilation.
Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee. Touching compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science, Human brings forth the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders.
