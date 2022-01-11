Shefali Shah on her character in Human: It’s been the most complicated part I have played

The upcoming medical thriller Human, releasing on January 14, is trending ever since the trailer has been released. The series stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe amongst others. Talking about the characters in the show, Shefali Shah had shared earlier mentioned how it wasn’t an easy task performing this role. The actress is essaying the role of Dr. Gauri Nath and in a conversation, she has revealed about her role and how she performed it.

Shefali Shah aka Dr. Gauri Nath shared, “Knowledge of how a part of the medical world works. Had read about human clinical trials, but this was an eye-opener. And as an actor, it’s been the most complicated part I’ve played. She’s unlike anyone I know or have even heard of. And even though I’d worked on the script for months, after a point of time when the camera rolled, Gauri Nath decided the course! She’d surprise me too! I still haven’t been able to wrap my head around her.” The actor prepared earnestly to portray it.

To note, Human is a fictional series that enunciates the collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains in a gripping tale that involves innocent lives lost to greed. It unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and its effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manupilation.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee. Touching compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science, Human brings forth the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders.