Shefali Shah on her character in upcoming medical thriller 'Human': Gauri Nath is a Pandora’s box

The trailer of the upcoming medical thriller Human has been creating waves all around. The series is based on Human drug trials in India. It stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava, and Mohan Agashe amongst others. The suspense thriller, Human, unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and its effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee.

Actress Shefali Shah talks about her character ‘Gauri Nath’ in the show. She has performed multiple roles, showcasing varying shades of human character. In her own words, she mentions that her character of Gauri Nath in Human is the most complex one that she has played to date. Shefali shares, “Gauri Nath is Pandora’s box. You don’t know what hits you at each moment. She’s complicated, unpredictable and indecipherable. Not only is ‘She’ unlike anyone I’ve played before, I don’t know nor have heard of anyone like her,” she added.

As mentioned, the story is about a pharma giant which is using India’s lax clinical trial rules to fast track the development of a new drug, despite lethal side effects. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Dr. Saira Sabharwal lands a dream job in Bhopal’s premier hospital under the mentorship of the iconic 45-year-old Dr. Gauri Nath. Saira grows under Gauri’s tutelage and as the two women start to form a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause. However, a shocking discovery throws their life into chaos as their story becomes intertwined with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu (20 years), who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system. Human will be telecast on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022.

