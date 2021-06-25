Shefali Shah lauds OTT platforms: You can see whatever you want in the confines of your home

In an interview, Shefali Shah said that she doesn’t know when ‘we can ever go back to a theatre’ without having the worry and hesitation. Take a look.

With the cases dipping after the second wave of the Covid 19 crisis, the country is slowly getting back to normalcy. From the work places opening up again with proper precautionary measures to people taking their doses of vaccines, India is witnessing a ray of hope. Now, actress Shefali Shah has opened up about the hesitation she’d face with going to the theatre even after the pandemic ends. The star, who has worked in popular web shows like Delhi Crime and Ajeeb Daastaans, also gave credits to OTT platforms for being a savior during these unprecedented times.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Shefali said that she doesn’t know when ‘we can ever go back to a theatre’ without having the worry and hesitation. She explained that even after places start reopening, people would still hesitate to go there. “Unless they are going to leave two seats between every viewer. But even that isn’t good enough. It’s a confined space. I would worry about going to a theatre,” she shared. The actress expressed that OTT platforms have helped people during this difficult time. She added that with the digital space, people can watch whatever they wish to in their house.

During the interview, the actress spoke about how the narrative of web shows is different due to the global competition and influence. “Because you know that you are pitted against the world, we are getting out of our own comfort zone, and saying ‘listen, let’s push this’,” she told the outlet.

