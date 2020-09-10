Shehnaaz Gill to NOT romance Sidharth Shukla in Ekta Kapoor's web show Broken But Beautiful 3?

SidNaaz fans, there's a piece of sad news for you, as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are not going to collaborate for Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Here's why.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans keep yearning to see the duo together in a single frame. Be it a music video or a show, their fans just want them to star opposite each other because their chemistry is unexplainable. So, when gossip mills were abuzz that Ekta Kapoor may get Sidharth and Shehnaaz onboard for her much-loved web show Broken But Beautiful 3, their fans' excitement knew no boundaries. They were just hoping and praying to see the cute, innocent, and loving bond of SidNaaz onscreen again.

However, looks like SidNaaz fans are going to be left majorly heartbroken, as they will not be able to witness Sidharth and Shehnaaz's magic in Broken But Beautiful season 3. Apparently, Sidharth will be seen playing the lead role, but Shehnaaz will not join him in the project. Yes, as sad it may be for SidNaaz fans, Shehnaaz will not romance Sidharth in the much-waited web show. Wondering why the duo is not collaborating for the third season of Broken But Beautiful?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget was offered Broken But Beautiful Season 3 but she turned it down for THIS reason?

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced that she is looking for Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi's replacement in season three of Broken But Beautiful, Sidharth Shukla's name to play the male lead has been doing the rounds. In fact, the makers have roped in and finalised Sidharth to play the main lead. However, sadly, Shehnaaz does not fit the character. The makers are ready with the new storyline, and Sidharth is on board.

But, Shehnaaz Gill did not suit the role they are in search of, and thus they are hunting for a new actress, who is younger to Sid's age as per the script demand. While many actresses are being considered, no one has been finalised to romance Sidharth in Broken But Beautiful 3.

Well, this is certainly going to leave SidNaaz fans disappointed, who were waiting for the duo to romance each other, after their blockbuster music video 'Bhula Dunga.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×