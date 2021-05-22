  1. Home
Shehnaaz Gill's fans demand apology, trend 'Shame on AltBalaji' ahead of Sidharth Shukla's show launch

Ahead of the release of Broken But Beautiful 3 featuring Sidharth Shukla, AltBalaji has landed itself in trouble. The reason behind it is a troll tweet that they liked that targeted Shehnaaz Gill.
A web show that has been the talk of the town since the trailer was released is Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3. The series is all set to stream on AltBalaji next week. However, ahead of it, 'Shame On AltBalaji' has begun to trend on Twitter and the reason behind it is Shehnaaz Gill's fandom. Shehnaaz recently featured in an Instagram live session and urged everyone to watch Sidharth's debut series. However, the Twitter handle of AltBalaji apparently liked a tweet that trolled her. 

An abusive tweet featuring a meme regarding Shehnaaz but promoting Sidharth Shukla and his upcoming series was liked by AltBalaji's Twitter handle. This has led to fans of Shehnaaz feeling let down and enraged. Many have taken to Twitter to seek an apology from AltBalaji and have begun trending 'Shame On AltBalaji' on Twitter. Several users have been questioning the Twitter page as to why they liked the trolling tweet. The handle that originally posted the meme now 'does not exist' on Twitter. 

Take a look at the tweets:

Several fans tweeted against the OTT platform ahead of Sidharth's series premiere. A fan wrote, "Sidharth shukla fans are abusing shehnaaz gill and morphing her picture every single day and one of the pictures is liked by @altbalaji which is very shameful n heartbreaking We want apology @altbalaji." Another wrote, "worst tweet ever to  like by any handler seriously #ShameOnAltBalaji you should file complain against these 2rs trollers and this media handler @ishehnaaz_gill  seriously this is too much now. #SidharthShukla fans have lost their dignity." 

Shehnaaz recently spoke about the series in an Instagram live session and appealed to everyone to support Sidharth as he is all set to debut on digital platform with the web show. Amid this, the liking of a meme featuring her by the platform page has left fans disappointed. 

Meanwhile, Sidharth is all set to debut in digital platform in Broken But Beautiful 3. The web series will star him as Agastya Rao and Sonia Rathee as Rumi Desai. The show will also star Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

