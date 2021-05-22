Shehnaaz Gill's fans demand apology, trend 'Shame on AltBalaji' ahead of Sidharth Shukla's show launch

Ahead of the release of Broken But Beautiful 3 featuring Sidharth Shukla, AltBalaji has landed itself in trouble. The reason behind it is a troll tweet that they liked that targeted Shehnaaz Gill.

A web show that has been the talk of the town since the trailer was released is Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3. The series is all set to stream on AltBalaji next week. However, ahead of it, 'Shame On AltBalaji' has begun to trend on Twitter and the reason behind it is Shehnaaz Gill's fandom. Shehnaaz recently featured in an Instagram live session and urged everyone to watch Sidharth's debut series. However, the Twitter handle of AltBalaji apparently liked a tweet that trolled her.

An abusive tweet featuring a meme regarding Shehnaaz but promoting Sidharth Shukla and his upcoming series was liked by AltBalaji's Twitter handle. This has led to fans of Shehnaaz feeling let down and enraged. Many have taken to Twitter to seek an apology from AltBalaji and have begun trending 'Shame On AltBalaji' on Twitter. Several users have been questioning the Twitter page as to why they liked the trolling tweet. The handle that originally posted the meme now 'does not exist' on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweets:

#ShameOnAltBalaji

It's not about being her fan or not. It's about her respect & she deserve respect

Apologize now before it's too late

I'm always proud to stan such a pure soul

Don't mess with #Shehnaazians #ProudOfYouShehnaaz #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill — Shehnaaz × Rubina (Fan Boy) (@RubiNaazian) May 22, 2021

worst tweet ever to like by any handler

seriously #ShameOnAltBalaji

you should file complain against these 2rs trollers and this media handler @ishehnaaz_gill

seriously this is too much now. #SidharthShukla fans have lost their dignity#AsimRiaz #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/xaUqfuWBeB — KARIM Strange (@asimkafankarim) May 22, 2021

Reason for Trend#ShameOnAltBalaJi

They have to undo and apologize@altbalaji pic.twitter.com/buNu1Jzr8T — Hasan Khan (@IamRealHasan) May 22, 2021

Our darling come and promoted @sidharth_shukla web series... But our baby get return from their side very hard for a girl to face #ShameOnAltBalaji — haya maryam (@GafoorShifana) May 22, 2021

#ShameOnAltBalaJi@altbalaji are you guys promoting your webseries Gandi BAAT here ?

Not surprised though that's your standard.

This is so low. #ShehnaazGiII pic.twitter.com/WW0aINjVFO — Common Indian (@CommonIndian17) May 22, 2021

#Shameonaltbalaji seriously @altbalaji this is very shameful I'm sonia fan but every girl deserves only love we want an apology say sorry to @ishehnaaz_gill — Soniarathee_fc (@FcSoniarathee) May 21, 2021

Pls give ratings to @altbalaji on Play Store. And write a critic comment to show ur retaliation properly. Let them face the heat. For this u need to install the app. Give 1 star rating and then u can uninstall it. #ShameOnAltBalaji — Surbhi Sharma (@ihbrus_) May 22, 2021

Several fans tweeted against the OTT platform ahead of Sidharth's series premiere. A fan wrote, "Sidharth shukla fans are abusing shehnaaz gill and morphing her picture every single day and one of the pictures is liked by @altbalaji which is very shameful n heartbreaking We want apology @altbalaji." Another wrote, "worst tweet ever to like by any handler seriously #ShameOnAltBalaji you should file complain against these 2rs trollers and this media handler @ishehnaaz_gill seriously this is too much now. #SidharthShukla fans have lost their dignity."

Shehnaaz recently spoke about the series in an Instagram live session and appealed to everyone to support Sidharth as he is all set to debut on digital platform with the web show. Amid this, the liking of a meme featuring her by the platform page has left fans disappointed.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is all set to debut in digital platform in Broken But Beautiful 3. The web series will star him as Agastya Rao and Sonia Rathee as Rumi Desai. The show will also star Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Also Read|Sidharth Shukla on TV vs OTT ahead of Broken But Beautiful 3: If the content is good, people will watch it

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×