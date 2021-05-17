  1. Home
Sherni FIRST look: Vidya Balan as fearless forest officer leaves fans intrigued; Film to release in June 2021

Vidya Balan’s next film Sherni will be releasing on OTT in June. The actress shared the poster on her Instagram handle.
2954 reads Mumbai
Sherni starring Vidya Balan to release in June Sherni FIRST look: Vidya Balan as fearless forest officer leaves fans intrigued; Film to release in June 2021
Actress Vidya Balan is gearing up for her next film titled ‘Sherni’. The film will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Amit Masurkar of Newton, the film will be premiere on the digital platform in June 2021. The makers shared the news on Monday. The actress shared the poster of the film on her Instagram handle. The movie will be jointly produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Apart from Balan, the film also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, “Fearless as she steps out into the world! Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin Meet #SherniOnPrime in June”. The poster features the actress as a Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment. She is also seen holding a walkie-talkie while being captured in a viewfinder. Sharing the poster, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “She is ready to leave a mark! Meet the #SherniOnPrime in June.”

The film was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier in an interview, the actress had said that after hearing the script I was excited to do this film.

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

To note this will be Vidya Balan’s second film to release on OTT. Her last film Shakuntala Devi was also released on a digital platform. The film was a biopic of Math genius Shakuntala Devi and was directed by Anu Menon.

Credits :Vidya Balan Instagram

