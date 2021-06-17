Sherni Movie Release Date: Know when and where to watch Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz starrer

All set to release, Vidya Balan will be seen essaying the role of a forest officer in director Amit Masurkar's Sherni. The film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Mukul Chadda and Ila Arun.

Sherni, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, is all set to release on an OTT platform amid the ongoing pandemic. The trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago and it managed to showcase Vidya as a female forest officer in search of a tigress on the loose in a jungle. The film's trailer garnered over 18 million views and seeing Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar left many intrigued. As the film's release date draws near, the buzz about it is also getting stronger.

Release Date of Vidya's Sherni

The film will be released on June 18, 2021. The 2-minute-27-second trailer that was released gave fans a closer look at how a female forest officer is treated by her colleagues when she arrives to take charge of the hostile situation. When Vidya shared the trailer on her social media handle, she wrote, "No matter how dense the jungle, the #Sherni always knows the way!" As the film releases on Friday, June 18, fans will get to witness the magic of Vidya on screen once again. The film is helmed by Amit Masurkar, who is well known for films like Newton and Sulemani Keeda.

When is Sherni releasing for you to watch?

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni is all set to release directly on Amazon Prime Video. Previously, Vidya's film Shakuntala Devi was also released on the same OTT platform. The film will be available to watch to all those who are subscribed to the platform. One can watch Sherni anywhere and anytime on Prime Video from June 18, 2021. Ahead of the release, Vidya even released a special song Main Sherni with Akasa and Raftaar and managed to win the hearts of her fans.

Details about Sherni and the trailer

Apart from Vidya starring in the lead role, the audience will get to see actors like Neeraj Kabi, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles in the film. As per the description with the trailer on YouTube, Sherni is about "a jaded forest officer (Vidya Balan) leads a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress while battling intense obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made." It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Amit Masurkar.

