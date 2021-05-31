Sherni Teaser: Vidya Balan says 'Tigress always knows the way' as she heads into forest; Trailer out on June 2

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead a forest officer, Sherni is all set to release in the month of June 2021. The teaser of the film is out and it gives us a glimpse of how things unfold in the wild.

A film that has been in the news since the first look was unveiled is Vidya Balan starrer Sherni. The film is all set to release in the month of June 2021 and on Monday, the teaser was released on social media by the actress. Starring Vidya in the lead as a forest officer, the film's teaser showcases life in the wilderness. As the teaser begins, we can see Vidya dressed in the uniform of a forest officer in the middle of a dense forest.

As the clip goes on, we get to see how Vidya along with her team explore the wild and give us a sneak peek into the world of the 'Tigress'. We hear the voice of the actress saying, "Jungle kitna bhi ghana kyu na ho, sherni apna raasta dhund hi leti hai (No matter how dense the forest is, a Tigress knows her way." The background music added to the suspense about the tale that is all set to open on June 2 when the full trailer of the film drops.

Sharing the teaser, Vidya wrote, "A tigress always knows the way! Ready to hear the #Sherni roar? Here’s the Official Teaser. Trailer out, June 2. Meet #SherniOnPrime, June 2021. @primevideoin." As soon as the teaser dropped, fans of Vidya were left excited about the same. A fan wrote, "You inspire many." Another fan wrote, "My sherni who is always on the prowl to do great stuff ! All the best @balanvidya, you're reigning as usual!."

The film is helmed by Amit Masurkar, who is is known for his film Newton. It is backed by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment. Apart from Vidya, the cast includes Sharad Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Mukul Chaddha, and Neeraj Kabi. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the month of June.

