Sherni Trailer OUT: Vidya Balan as a forest officer goes in search of a tigress on the loose & faces hurdles

After a long wait, the trailer of Vidya Balan starrer Sherni is finally out and it is truly intense. Starring Vidya in the lead a forest officer who is moved to a forest, the tale is about the search of a tigress that is causing hurdles in the lives of the locals. The story showcases how Vidya leads a team of trackers in search of the unsettled Tigress that is wreaking havoc in the area and causing trouble for villagers living near the forest. The film is all set to stream on Prime Video on June 18, 2021.

Not just Vidya, we get to see Neeraj Kabi as another forest officer who comes in with his own team of trackers to take over from Vidya when her team is unable to find the tigress. The actress as the officer is seen empathising with the locals while doing her work to search for the Tigress. In her quest to look for the creature, Vidya faces several natural and man-made hurdles and well, how she overcomes them, is the story of Sherni.

Take a look at the trailer:

Sharing her excitement on the trailer launch, the versatile actress Vidya Balan said, "Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways."

The film is directed by the prolific director of Newton, Amit Masurkar and is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Apart from Vidya in the lead role, we will get to see actors like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles in the film. The film will premiere on June 18, 2021.

