Sherni Twitter Review: 10 tweets about Vidya Balan starrer that sum up what audience has to say

Starring Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Mukul Chadda and others, Sherni has released today on Prime Video. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the film traces a forest officer's quest to find a tigress. Here's what Twitter has to say about it.

Ahead of the weekend, Prime Video's latest offering Sherni, starring Vidya Balan in the lead, has been released and well, it seems audiences have begun reacting to the film. At midnight, Vidya had shared a photo of herself watching the film as Sherni premiered on the OTT platform. The film revolves around a female forest officer and her quest to search for a rogue tigress in the jungle. While doing her job, what she encounters in her department and in the forest is the story of Sherni.

As the film went live at midnight, excited fans of Vidya Balan binged it and shared their take on Twitter about the film. Many Twitter users lauded how the director Amit Masurkar managed to bring out the story of the jungle in the form of satire. Cine buffs were also in awe of the performances in the film and Vidya's act impressed everyone the most. Several Twitter users also called the film an 'eye opener' about nature and how politics influences it.

A user wrote, "A wonderful movie to watch SHERNI. It shows us the importance of forests and animals. Brilliant performance from @vidya_balan." Another wrote, "LOVEDD #Sherni A realistic portrayal of a hard hitting topic & @vidya_balan is so amazing. Can't get enough of her." Another called it an eye opener and lauded the performances. The user wrote, "#sherni is a must watch. An eye-opener. @vidya_balan. is terrific as usual in all new avatar as a DFO. GREAT MESSAGE ON MAN ANIMAL CONFLICT and the politics involved.Also how villagers & animals are made pawns by the greedy.. #amazonprime #movie #tigress."

A wonderful movie to watch SHERNI.

It shows us the importance of forests and animals.

Brilliant performance from @vidya_balan @PrimeVideoIN #Sherni — hardik motsara (@hardikmotsara08) June 18, 2021

LOVEDD #Sherni A realistic portrayal of a hard hitting topic & @vidya_balan is so amazing. Can't get enough of her pic.twitter.com/dgaXZksD1t — S U J A N (@sujan_pc) June 18, 2021

#sherni is a must watch. An eye-opener. @vidya_balan. is terrific as usual in all new avatar as a DFO. GREAT MESSAGE ON MAN ANIMAL CONFLICT and the politics involved.Also how villagers & animals are made pawns by the greedy.. #amazonprime #movie #tigress — Sandeep Bhardwaj (@SBhardwaj2580) June 18, 2021

Two sherneez directed by a sher. Kudos to the whole team @vidya_balan @mukulchadda @ActorVijayRaaz. #Sherni is a Cinematic dream. — Megha Raina (@MeghaRaina2) June 18, 2021

#Sherni is a superb movie beautifully directed by #AmitMasurkar. Awesome performance by @vidya_balan , fantastic acting by #Neerajkabi, @ActorVijayRaaz and others. Congrats to entire team — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) June 18, 2021

#Sherni is absolutely brilliant! The escalating tension, the conflicts bubbling over, the dilemmas seen in sharp relief. @vidya_balan, as usual, is a tour de force but there are stellar performances all around. — Ananthajith Asokkumar (@iamananthajith) June 18, 2021

#Sherni

As an Islander Surrounded by Nature, a must watch! Ecological Balance is of Utmost Importance!

Given that everyone takes up his #Resposibility responsibly! — PK (@RajbhushanPk) June 18, 2021

I love nature and mother earth. This movie is for all those who loves nature and mother earth. A perfect balance between the nature and humans is most important, otherwise things go out of hands. Amazing performances by all actors. Satisfied @PrimeVideoIN @vidya_balan #Sherni https://t.co/4CDOijLSJN — Deepthi | (@DeepRK_94) June 18, 2021

#Sherni This forest drama is very close to the reality. @vidya_balan 's performance and Amit Masurkar's writing and direction leaves a long lasting impact. From me it's 3.5* — Pankaj Wagh (@Pankaj77bunny) June 18, 2021

I can't express my feelings honestly. As a forest lover I lived the movie. Thank you @vidya_balan and the entire team for making #Sherni. I'm sure somewhere animals like T12 will also thank you. The last scene touched my heart so deeply @PrimeVideoIN — Sumita (@SumitaMahatoDas) June 18, 2021

Apart from Vidya, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Mukul Chadda, Ila Arun and Sharat Saxena. The trailer of Sherni received a lot of praise from fans and many were looking forward to Vidya's performance in the film. Ahead of the release, the makers also dedicated a special song, Main Sherni, to all women. The film is streaming on Prime Video.

