Sherni: Vidya Balan looks stunning in a multicolour saree as she poses for the paps during promotions

Vidya Balan, who is looking forward to the release of Sherni, makes a perfect style statement as she stepped out to promote the movie.

Vidya Balan is one of the actresses who is known for her impressive choices of movies. The actress, who had made her debut with the 2005 release Parineeta, has given several hit movies and proved her mettle time and again on the silver screen. And while Vidya was last seen in Shakuntala, she is making the headlines with her upcoming project Sherni. Helmed by Amit V Masurkar, the thriller movie is all set to release on the digital platform this week.

Ahead of the release of Sherni, Vidya is leaving no stone unturned to promote her movie. The actress was recently papped during the promotions of the movie and made a stylish appearance for the same. The Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh actor opted for an abstract printed multicoloured saree and styled it with a bright tangerine blouse that perfectly blended with her nine yards. She completed her look with a slick-back hairdo, minimal makeup that accentuated her features and a statement ring.

Take a look at Vidya Balan’s photos from the promotions of Sherni:

Meanwhile, talking about Sherni, the movie features Vidya in the leading role of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. The thriller movie also features Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi in key roles. The film was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier in an interview, the Paa actress had said that after hearing the script she was excited to do this film.

Also Read: Sherni FIRST look: Vidya Balan as fearless forest officer leaves fans intrigued; Film to release in June 2021

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×