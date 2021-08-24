Shershaah: Kamal Haasan lauds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani for ‘excellent work’ in biographical war film

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all over the headlines these days not just for their personal front but also for their professional front. The rumoured lovebirds are said to be dating each other for quite some time now and they are said to be going strong together. On the other hand, Sidharth and Kiara went on to share the screen for the first time in Shershaah and the biographical war drama is grabbing a lot of attention from people from all walks of life.

Not just commoners but several celebs also took to social media to hail the movie and Sidharth and Kiara’s performance in Shershaah. Joining the list is South superstar Kamal Haasan has also sung praises for Sidharth Malhotra starrer. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the senior actor wrote, “Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers. Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work.”

Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers.(1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 23, 2021

For the uninitiated, Shershaah, which marked Vishnuvardhan’s Bollywood directorial debut, happens to be based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had also hailed the team of Shershaah and wrote, “This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. @sidmalhotra you were too too special yaa! So so moving! And @kiaraaladvani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole film and the entire cast! Such a lovely film”.

