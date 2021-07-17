Shershaah: Kiara Advani shares Sidharth Malhotra's intriguing poster as she urges all to 'witness his dream'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shared a new poster that showcases Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming film Shershaah. The film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

Since the teaser of Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah dropped this week, fans have been excited about this story of valour. Now, Kiara Advani has gone a step ahead and shared a new poster to add to the excitement. Starring Sidharth as the Kargil War hero, Shershaah is directly premiering on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Independence Day in August. While the teaser was being loved by fans, Kiara shared a new poster featuring the lead star.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, "Big dreams, bigger legacy.#ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!" In the poster, Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra could be seen clad in the green Indian Army Uniform as he takes charge. Sidharth and Karan Johar too shared the same poster on their handles as they urged everyone to 'witness' the story of braveheart Captain Vikram Batra. The film will star Kiara as his love interest, Dimple Cheema. The film is all set to drop on August 12, 2021.

Earlier, when Kiara had shared the teaser of the film on social media handles, she had written, "Shershaah - Date Announcement. The extraordinary journey of bravery, sacrifice & valour like no other. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @primevideoin." The teaser showcased snippets of Captain Vikram Batra and his interviews during Kargil War of 1999. Towards the end, Sidharth was seen stepping in as the war hero.

The film is directed by Vishnuvaradhan and is produced by Karan Johar. The release was initially scheduled for theatres. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the theatres have been shut down and hence, Shershaah is now releasing on an OTT platform.

