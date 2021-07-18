Shershaah NEW poster: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they promise each other a lifetime

In the new Shershaah poster, we get to see the rumoured lovebirds holding hands while Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Captain Vikram Batra, gazes into Kiara Advani's eyes.

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Shershaah and with the film at least three weeks away, he and Kiara Advani are going all out to promote the film. On Sunday, the duo who are playing the lead, dropped a brand new poster on social media. This is was Sidharth and Kiara's first Shershaah poster together and it is all things heartwarming.

In the poster, we get to see the rumoured lovebirds holding hands while Sidharth who plays Captain Vikram Batra gazes into Kiara's eyes. The actress, on the other hand, can be seen sitting next to him and smiling away. Sharing the poster, Sidharth's caption for it read, "The best kind of promises are the ones that are kept, throughout time. This was, is and always will be one such #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!"

Kiara wrote, "The only promise that matters is the one made between two hearts and this story shows that some promises last an entire lifetime and then more. #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!"

Kiara, who will be playing Sidharth's love interest in the film, was not see in the first teaser that released a few days ago. The brief clip showed a young Vikram Batra journey as an Indian Army soldier during the Kargil War.

