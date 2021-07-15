Shershaah Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's tale of Captain Vikram Batra's valour to be out Aug 12

On Thursday, makers of Shershaah took to social media to announce the release of the film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Independence Day. The film is based on Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra's life.

The day has finally arrived when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah release has been announced. The film that has been the talk of the town for the past 2 years is finally slated to release ahead of Independence Day 2021 on Prime Video on August 12. Starring Sidharth as Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, the film showcases how he sacrificed his life for his nation. Not just this, the story digs deep into his life with his ladylove Dimple Cheema and his family.

Sharing the teaser with the announcement of the release date on social media, Sidharth wrote, "Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film with a long journey for me & a real life character I am proud to play. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @PrimeVideoIN". In the video, we get to see snippets from the 1999 Kargil War where Captain Vikram Batra is also seen sharing details about his codename being 'Shershaah' and his signature words 'Dil Maange More'. Towards the end, we get to see Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra. We also get to see Sidharth in action as the brave soldier on the battlefield.

Take a look:

Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film with a long journey for me & a real life character I am proud to play. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/Ca416NEbBH — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 15, 2021

As soon as Sidharth shared the teaser of Shershaah, fans began dropping comments on it. A fan wrote, "I'm shaking literally, worth the wait and it's going to be huge #Shershaah." Another wrote, "Wanted to witness this on big screen..but koi na , gud luck captain." Another wrote, "I got goosebumps!!!!! I have full faith on you. You're gonna kill it!!!!! You're already killing it!!!!!" Another wrote, "Now this is gonna be so epic that everyone will remember." A fan wrote, "Teaser is giving goosebumps and thrill movie gonna killed it Sid #Shershaah." Fans loved the teaser and many hailed Sidharth's look as Captain Vikram Batra.

It is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar. For the film, Sidharth underwent training for the use of weapons. The actor left no stone unturned to step into the shoes of the brave Kargil War hero. The film has been shot in several locations including Chandigarh, Palampur, Kargil-Ladakh and Kashmir. It was initially announced to release in theatres on July 3, 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the release was put on hold. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the film is now headed for an OTT release.

Also Read|Shershaah: Did Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani & Karan Johar REVEAL trailer release time? Find out

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Twitter

Share your comment ×