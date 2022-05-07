Shibani Dandekar ‘beyond proud’ of Farhan Akhtar as he stars in Ms Marvel: Can’t wait for this one

Farhan Akhtar fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the actor is set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming Ms Marvel series. To note, Farhan is the first Indian ever to be a part of the Marvel universe and while the details about his character are under the wraps, the actor and his massive fan following certainly have a big reason to celebrate. Interestingly, Farhan also shared the big news on his Instagram account and wrote, “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it. #msmarvel”.

Amid this, Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar is also excited about her main man’s achievement. Sharing a similar post Shibani wrote, “THIS!!! Can’t wait for this one!! First mainstream leading Indian actor to be part of the Marvel Universe! Beyond proud of you @faroutakhtar. @purvilavingia for making this happen. @amarjeetchahal for being there always. #msmarvel #disneyplus”. She even went on to drop hearts on Farhan’s post as well. As soon as the couple shared the post, best wishes and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners of the world.

Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Farhan is set to return to direction after over a decade with Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The movie was announced last year with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’

