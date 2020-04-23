Shibani Dandekar, Sayani, Maanvi and other women of Four More Shots Please are a gorgeous bunch; See Photo

Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share a stunning yet adorable photo with the girl gang of Four More Shots Please! And it is a sight. Check it out below.

The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has left many of us with no option but to sit at home and consume OTT content like never before. Keeping this in mind, web streaming platforms have also gone a step further and are dishing out new content every week. One such show which created a whole lot of noise on social media was Amazon's Four More Shots Please! Season 2.

The fab four returned to the small screen and the new season of the show has been receiving mixed reviews from all corners. The web series features Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J in lead roles and narrates the tale of how at the end of the day, friends are everything, how it is okay to make mistakes and so many other things for that matter.

This season also saw a couple of new faces and one of them was host and actress Shibani Dandekar. The actress took to Instagram to share a stunning yet adorable photo with FMSP girl gang. She wrote, "To the wonderful ladies of 4 More Shots Please! that made this such a lovely experience! Thank you for the warm welcome! Had a blast! @maanvigagroo @sayanigupta @lisaraniray @iamkirtikulhari and @banij who unfortunately isn’t in this picture ( she was in the gym between shots ) big hug to you all! #4moreshotsplease."

Fans of the series flooded the comments section and even praised Shibani's work in the show. Check out the photo below:

What are your thoughts on season 2 of Four More Shots Please? Loved it or liked it? Let us know in the comments below.

