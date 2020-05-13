Shilpa Shetty takes Money Heist’s TikTok Pencil Bun Hair challenge & adds Professor’s touch to it; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took up Money Heist’s Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon’s Pencil Bun Hair challenge on TikTok. But, she added a cool ‘Professor’ twist to it. Check it out.

A Netflix show that has caused a massive fan frenzy across the world is the Spanish La Casa De Papel or Money Heist. Season 4 of the Netflix show managed to bring in some twists and turns and left everyone in shock. While the new season premiered back in April, the show’s popular character, Lisbon aka Raquel Murillo’s signature Pencil Bun became a popular thing during the first few seasons of Money Heist. And now, Shilpa Shetty Kundra seems to have aced it with her own little twist to it.

Revolving around the Professor and his team of robbers who enter the Bank Of Spain with the intent to steal the gold, Money Heist 4 has managed to grab attention from every part of the world. With characters like Tokyo, Nairobi, Lisbon, Rio, Denver, Stockholm, Palermo, Helsinki, The Professor works on a plan that is flawed but brilliant and leaves everyone in awe. The show’s character Lisbon ties her hair in a particular bun and holds it up with a pencil. The classic bun has managed to start a styling trend just like the song Bella Ciao caused a frenzy among the fans. From young girls to middle-aged women, everyone is now trying to ace the Pencil Bun that was started by Lisbon on Money Heist. And among them, Shilpa also aced the same.

Also Read|Money Heist: Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon prompts a stylish TikTok Pencil Bun Hair challenge; Watch Video

Taking to TiKTok handle, Shilpa also took up Lisbon's Pencil Bun Challenge and also gave it her own spin in the end. The song Bella Ciao also played in the video and we get to see Shilpa ace the bun in a jiffy. As soon as she ties her bun, she turns around and puts on glasses that are very similar to those of the Professor from Money Heist and hence, she added a tinge of the popular character to Lisbon’s Pencil Bun Challenge. Not just this, Shilpa managed to add her filmy touch with her cute Bollywood expressions in the video.

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s Money Heist Pencil Bun Challenge:

While Shilpa managed to ace the Bun Challenge put forth by Lisbon from Money Heist, many are still trying to get it right. It has now become a global trend and girls all over the world are trying to ace it. Since Money Heist enjoys a massive fan following and fans of the characters The Professor and Lisbon are spread across the globe now, any piece of news about them ends up going viral. Even the show’s song Bella Ciao, which originally is an Italian folk song, managed to get an enormous amount of popularity across the globe after Money Heist season 1 premiered on Netflix. While season 4 shows Nairobi passing away due to Gandia, it also showcased how Alicia Sierra ended up finding her way to find the Professor after she gets suspended from her job due to Rio’s accusations of police brutality while he was held captive.

The Pencil Bun Challenge has managed to go viral across the world and many celebs from Bollywood who have taken a liking to the show have aced it. Shilpa was among them and Aastha Gill, who is a renowned singer also managed to leave everyone in awe as she nailed the Pencil Bun Challenge in her own different way. Apart from this, other things that got extremely popular from Money Heist is the song Bella Ciao and Professor’s character. Another popular character that was extremely popular in season 1 and 2 was Berlin. He, however, did not get out alive from their first heist at the Royal Mint.

Now, with the Coronavirus pandemic, fans are worried about the season 5’s release. However, it would be interesting to see how the makers add more twists to the show. The last we saw Lisbon escape and entered Bank Of Spain to help Tokyo, Denver, Rio, Palermo and others to complete the Heist that they started. While various fan theories are looming around about season 5, a recent one that went viral stated that an important character from the dead could return to the show to add more fun to the plot. Now, it will be interesting if any of the previous characters that are dead may return to the show in season 5. Meanwhile, Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon’s Pencil Bun Hair challenge on TikTok is going viral and it continues to gain popularity among the youth.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×