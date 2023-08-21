Shim Hyung Tak and Japanese wife Hirai Saya hold second wedding ceremony in Seoul; photos inside

Touch Your Heart actor Shim Hyung Tak held a wedding ceremony with his Japanese wife Hirai Saya. According to the Korean actor's agency, the couple held the second ceremony in Seoul on August 20. The management company shared some beautiful moments from the day with a message from the groom to his bride.

Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya hold a second wedding ceremony in Seoul

On August 20, My Sassy Girl star held the second wedding ceremony with his wife Hirai Saya in the afternoon in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The Japanese wife of the Melting Me Softly actor is popular for her uncanny resemblance with BTS' maknae Jungkook. The first part of the wedding was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo who is currently a cast member of the reality show I Live Alone. Followed by comedian Moon Se Yoon took the lead in the second half to anchor this special day.

Singers Lee Seung Chul and Shin Sung gave their voices for the wedding song, the two appeared together in a T.V. show called Groom's Class along with Shim Hyung Tak. His agency Alomalo Humain Entertainment released the fairytale-like photos of the two from the ceremony. The actor conveyed his emotions through the agency by expressing his happiness as he shed tears and promised to become a stronger man for his family and wife and would protect her forever.

Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya's wedding in Japan

This would mark their second wedding ceremony as they have already held the first one. The first ceremony took place for about 4 hours on July 8, in Japan. Fans garnered the couple with compliments and well wishes as the two grabbed many people's eyes for their Korean and Japanese traditional wedding costumes on the day. The couple shared pictures from that day showing their diverse outfit choices as they also wore Western-style wedding costumes for their first anniversary.

About Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya

Shim Hyung Tak is a Korean actor who debuted as a model in the year 1997 and further began his acting journey in 2001. The actor has appeared in multiple K-dramas ever since, like Touch Your Heart, My Sassy Girl, Let's Eat, and many more. He met his wife Hirai Says while he was filming for a T.V. in Japan.

