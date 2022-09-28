Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min are a couple in love in new character posters for ‘Yonder’

TVING's original series 'Yonder' released character posters of Shin Ha Kyun (Jaehyun) and Han Ji Min (Ji Hu) on September 28th. In the released character poster, a two-shot between Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min creates excitement. The deep and vague eyes harmonize with the dreamy atmosphere and catch the eye at once. 'Yonder' depicts the story that takes place when a man who receives her message from her deceased wife is invited to the unknown space 'Yonder' where he can meet her. Not only is it the first human melodrama directed by Lee Jun Ik, but it is also attracting attention as an official invitation to the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

Shin Ha Kyun takes on the role of Science M journalist Jaehyun, who lives an empty life after his wife's death. He receives questionable mail from his dead wife, has an unbelievable reunion, and is confused about her existence. Han Ji Min splits after Jaehyun's dead wife. Sentenced to death for her cancer, she plans for her eternal happiness after her death rather than the few days left to live. She is the person who leads Jaehyun to the unfamiliar world called 'Yonder'. Shin Ha Kyun is known for his roles in television series ‘Brain’ (2011), ‘Soul Mechanic’ (2020), ‘Beyond Evil’ (2021), and films ‘Joint Security Area’ (2000), ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance’ (2002), ‘Save the Green Planet!’ (2003), ‘Welcome to Dongmakgol’ (2005), ‘Empire of Lust’ (2015), and ‘Less Than Evil’ (2019). 'Yonder' is the first joint investment between TVING and Paramount+ to enter the global market. It will be released for the first time on TV on October 14th.