Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min cannot stay away from each other in main poster for ‘Yonder’

TVING's original series 'Yonder', which will be released for the first time on the 14th of next month, released the main poster on September 22nd of Jae Hyun (Shin Ha Kyun) and Yi Hu (Han Ji Min). Through various groups facing the world 'Yonder' made of the memories of the dead, it raises fundamental questions about life, death, and eternal happiness. The meeting of actors such as Shin Ha Kyun, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, and Jung Jin Young is raising expectations.

The drama follows Jae Hyun (Shin Ha Kyun) is a reporter for Science M. Since his wife Yi Hu (Han Ji Min) died, he has felt emptiness in his life. He is still unable to move from her death. One day, Jae Hyun receives a message from Yi Hu. According to the message, Yi Hu asks him to come to Yonder and meet her. Jae Hyun feels confused from receiving the message from his late wife, but he decides to travel to Yonder. The place Yonder is a mysterious space, which exists between life and death. Yi Hu was dying from cancer and right before she decided to end her life, she made a mysterious contract.