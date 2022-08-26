Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min star in the first teaser poster for TVING’s upcoming drama ‘Yonder’

In the Yonder teaser poster released by TVING on August 26th, 'Jaehyun' (Shin Ha Kyun) and Yi Hoo (Han Ji Min) are walking in paradise. The border of the horizon under their feet stood out.The story of a couple who share the same memories but miss each other in a different space aroused curiosity. 'I came here.Will you come here?' The phrase heralded a meeting that would begin again at the end of the breakup.

The drama is set in a large metropolitan city in the year 2032. Jaehyun (Shin Ha Kyun) is a reporter for Science M. Since his wife Yi Hoo (Han Ji Min) died, he has felt emptiness in his life. He is still unable to move from her death. One day, Jaehyun receives a message from Yi Hoo. According to the message, Yi Hoo asks him to come to Yonder and meet her.

Jaehyun feels confused from receiving the message from his late wife, but he decides to travel to Yonder. The place Yonder is a mysterious space, which exists between life and death. Yi Hoo was dying from cancer and right before she decided to end her life, she made a mysterious contract. Director Lee gained a reputation as a 'master of historical dramas' through the films 'The King's Man' (2005), 'The Apostle' (2015), 'Dongju' (2016), 'Park Yeol' (2017) and 'Jasaneobo' (2021). Yonder is Director Lee's entry into an OTT drama.

Shin Ha Kyun is known for his roles in television series ‘Brain’ (2011), ‘Soul Mechanic’ (2020), ‘Beyond Evil’ (2021), and films ‘Joint Security Area’ (2000), ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance’ (2002), ‘Save the Green Planet!’ (2003), ‘Welcome to Dongmakgol’ (2005), ‘Empire of Lust’ (2015), and ‘Less Than Evil’ (2019).

Han Ji Min had her breakout role in revenge series ;Resurrection’ in 2005. This was followed by leading roles in period dramas ‘Capital Scandal’ and ‘Yi San’, contemporary dramas ‘Cain and Abel’ and ‘Padam Padam’, romantic dramas ‘Rooftop Prince’, ‘Familiar Wife’, and ‘The Light in Your Eyes’, as well as drama film ‘Miss Baek’. In 2022, she starred in an omnibus-format series ‘Our Blues’.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM, Henry Cavill and the controversy of the 2022 Most Handsome Face winner

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.