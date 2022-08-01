Shin Ha Kyun is a happy CEO while his employees are disgruntled in new poster for ‘Unicorn’

Coupang Play announced on August 1st that the sitcom 'Unicorn' will be released on Friday, August 26th at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST). ‘Unicorn’ depicts the struggle between McComb's CEO Shin Ha Kyun, playing the role of Steve, and the crew, who are slowly turning around, and the struggle of a K-startup in great chaos.

The main poster released on this day catches the eye with the appearance of Shin Ha Kyun and the McComb crew in a packed elevator. While Shin Ha Kyun, who is smiling broadly with his index finger without being aware of his surroundings, adds to the laughter, the English newspaper in his hand stimulates curiosity by giving a glimpse into his pretentious personality. Then, the contrasting facial expressions of the McComb crews, who seem familiar and do not even care, arouse interest.

Won Jin Ah (Ashley), the one and only 'good job' in charge of the post-processing of Shin Ha Kyun , Lee Yu Jin (J), Kim Young Ah (Monica), Lee Jung Ok (Kwak Seong Beom), Bae Yu Ram (Jesse), Bae Yun Kyung (Carol), even Kim Wook (Philip) conveys a different personality and adds a strange imagination.

Shin Ha Kyun is a South Korean actor. He is known for his roles in television series ‘Brain’ (2011), ‘Soul Mechanic’ (2020), ‘Beyond Evil’ (2021), and films ‘Joint Security Area’ (2000), ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance’ (2002), ‘Save the Green Planet!’ (2003), ‘Welcome to Dongmakgol’ (2005), ‘Empire of Lust’ (2015), and ‘Less Than Evil’ (2019).

Won Jin Ah is a South Korean actress known for her roles in ‘Rain or Shine’ (2017) and ‘Life’ (2018). She earned a Baeksang Arts Award nomination for ‘Rain or Shine’.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hyun Bin, SNSD’s YoonA, Yoo Hae Jin & more take on a new mission in ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.