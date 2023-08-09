Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang and Shin Jae Ha to lead thriller drama Biography of the Wicked

Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang, and Shin Jae Ha are all coming together for a dark and thrilling K-drama called Biography of the Wicked. On August 9, a South Korean media outlet confirmed that all three talented actors are ready to enter the dark side of society where they all portray distinctly intriguing characters.

Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang, and Shin Jae Ha in Biography of the Wicked

Genie TV has revealed the confirmed cast lineup of its upcoming noir drama called Biography of the Wicked. The Beyond Evil star who is well known for his exemplary acting is gearing up for the K-drama alongside, an established star Kim Young Kwang of Call It Love, and Shin Jae Ha, the rising star who recently appeared in Taxi Driver 2. This crime thriller is about a hardworking lawyer who meets a villain and turns into an elite villain himself. Renowned director Kim Jung Min previously directed Netflix drama Love & Remarriage and OCN's Bad Guys. It is known to be released in October this year.

About Biography of the Wicked

Shin Ha Kyun will take on the role of Han Dong Soo, an underprivileged Lawyer who works tirelessly to meet ends. He once recklessly meets an inmate who he has never seen before and acquires a job blindly. Despite being a rational and intelligent man, he gets intertwined in evil practices as he develops latent desires. Kim Young Kwang plays Seo Do Young, number two in a criminal organization. Seo Do Young is also a former baseball player who has built an image of himself that is far away from the truth. On the outside, he is a perfect man but behind his smooth image lies his madness and unpredictably cruel side.

Shin Jae He will be taking on the role of Han Beom Jae who is Han Dong Soo's half-brother. Han Beom Jae's crucial actions lead to Han Dong Soo's transformation into a villain. He works at a second-hand computer store as well as a case broker who brought lucrative cases for his brother. Shin Jae Ha's character realizes due to the cases he brought in for Han Dong Soo have absolutely changed his brother's life.

