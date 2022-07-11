Shin Ha Kyun stars in the first teaser poster for upcoming slice of life drama ‘Unicorn’

On July 11th, the OTT platform Coupang Play released a poster of Shin Ha Kyun in the sitcom 'Unicorn' which is a chaotic startup struggle between 'Maccom' CEO 'Steve' (Shin Ha Kyun) and the crew, who are slowly turning. The charismatic figure of actress Shin Ha Kyun, who seems to have transformed into a dignified CEO of an existing company, is contained in the poster in a witty way.

It stimulates interest from the design reminiscent of famous economic magazines. Shin Ha Kyun stares at the front and makes a confident expression like a real K-startup CEO with confident eyes. In 'Unicorn', Shin Ha Kyun is going to show the colorful 'Steve' face that is clever, innocent, and sometimes charismatic. Here, the script by Yoo Byung Jae and director Kim Hye Young of 'Be Melodramatic' brings a new laugh.

Shin Ha Kyun first became a superstar with his role as a young North Korea soldier in Park Chan Wook's smash hit ‘Joint Security Area’ in late 2000. At that time he developed a large fan following which, together with that of co-star Won Bin, helped make his next film ‘Guns & Talks’ a strong commercial hit. Primarily a film actor, he had previously done only one TV series, 2003's ‘Good Person’ on MBC. But in 2010 he returned to television in the quirky mystery ‘Golden House’ which aired on cable channel tvN. Then in the 2011 medical drama ‘Brain’, his portrayal of a cold, ambitious neurosurgeon brought him to new heights of mainstream popularity.

In 2016, he starred in the police procedural crime drama ‘Piped Piper’ (2016), playing a negotiator. He then starred in the comedy film Detour, followed by the comedy thriller ‘Room No.7’. In 2018, Shin Ha Kyun starred in the romantic comedy film ‘What a Man Wants’. The same year, he was cast in the comedy film ‘Inseparable Bros’. He returned to the small screen in the Korean remake of British crime drama ‘Luther’. In 2020, Shin starred in the medical drama ‘Soul Mechanic’. In 2021, Shin starred in the psychological thriller drama ‘Beyond Evil’ as an impulsive and eccentric police officer. His performance earned him the award for the Best Actor - Television at 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

