Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun meet each other in new poster for upcoming drama See You in My 19th Life

tvN released the new posters for the upcoming drama See You in My 19th Life starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun. The drama is a reincarnation romance story where Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) remembers all her previous lives and is on a mission to meet Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun) as he is important to her life but he doesn’t remember her. It is based on the webtoon with the same name and is a refreshing story about two people. It will be released on June 17.

The poster:

The main poster for the drama shows Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha meeting at a magical place with a carousel. The jewelry box in her hand shows as something valuable that signifies a deep relationship between both of them. The fireworks in the background and the romantic hue of the poster shows that the feel is extremely light and sweet. The comic version of the poster has the same look. Unlike the main poster, the fireworks display marking the night sky and the lighted carousel looks even more bright and gives a fairytale look and the romantic and dreamy fantasy mood thrills even the viewer's heart.

The teaser:

Previously, tvN released the teaser for the drama. The teaser shows Shin Hye Sun living various lives over the centuries like 4th life as an Arab alchemist, the 5th life as a Goryeo warrior, the 14th life as flamenco dancer, and the 17th life as circus member, which will be shown in the drama. The teaser predicts its going to be a romantic, comedic atmosphere with a sprinkle of mystery. Towards the end, she comes across Ahn Bo Hyun, whose past lives have not been revealed since he doesn’t have any memory of his past characters. It looks like Shin Hye Sun recognizes him but he has no idea about her. Fans cannot wait for the interesting storyline.

ALSO READ: SNSD’s YoonA and 2PM’s Junho display gorgeous visuals in new poster for upcoming drama King The Land

Advertisement