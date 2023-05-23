Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun share a knowing look in the new special poster for See You in My 19th Life

For ‘See You in My 19th Life’, the sentimental story of Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye Sun was featured on the second main poster. The show will debut on June 17 and is a rebirth sentiment that unfurls as Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) visits Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun), whom she should meet and needs to, for reasons that are not yet disclosed.

See You in My 19th Life:

It is based on Lee Hye's ‘Please Take Care of This Student,’ a popular serialized Naver Webtoon called "Today's a Good Day to be a Dog." In addition, "Mine," "If You Like It," and "Fight for My Way" director Lee Na Jung is in charge of directing and is raising expectations. Ahn Bo Hyun plays Moon Seo Ha, a second-generation conglomerate who lives without forgetting his first love, and Shin Hye Sun plays Ban Ji Eum, the 19th episode of her life. Ban Ji Eum goes straight toward love while remembering all of her previous lives that span a thousand years. It has pictures of Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha's first meeting.

The poster:

Young Moon Seo Ha (Jung Hyun Jun) is seen attempting to stall a book out in a high spot, Yun Joo Won (Kim Sia) perusing to youthful Mun Seo Ha, and Seo Ha looking entranced by the fish in the aquarium, sitting one next to the other and playing the piano together. In the nineteenth life , the existence of the eighteenth life where Ban Ji Eum resided as Yoon Joo Won and the recollections of her past existence with Moon Seo Ha crossover individually, adding to the trailing sensation. Particularly, the power and catalyst that makes the 19th life stronger is the memory of the previous life. The photograph composition strategy interfaces the two individuals' over a wide span of time lives, and the blissful recollections of the two individuals caught with the reasonableness of a film camera unfurl, making a one of a kind yet warm temperament. The final image is now the center of attention. In the nineteenth AKA present life, Ban Ji Eum rejoined with Moon Seo Ha, and their eyes taking a gander at one another are warm. As if remembering the semitone of documenting, trembling, and looking at it with thrilling eyes, it gives off a romantic atmosphere. There is a heart fluttering on the faces that are facing each other.

