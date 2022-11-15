Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun to lead fantasy drama; Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Ha Yoon Kyung joins

See You in My 19th Life, is an upcoming fantasy drama based on a popular webtoon and has raised the anticipation with its star cast. On November 15, the main characters and the actors helming them were confirmed to the media.

Cast

Shin Hye Sun will pay Ban Ji Eum, a woman who remembers all her 18 past lives. She has always been hardworking and righteous, keeping the memories of all her reincarnations intact. On her 19th one, she decides to find a man from her last life. Ahn Bo Hyun will play Moon Seo Ha, a man struggling with the trauma of losing important people from his life in his childhood. After Yoon Joo Won (Bang Ji Eum’s 18th life persona) helps him with the loss of his loved ones, she passes away and leaves him alone. Moon Seo Ha leads a quiet life in the following years. Ha Yoon Kyung will take on the role of Yoon Cho Won, the younger sister of Yoon Joo Won. She works as a landscape architect and finds it difficult to cope with her elder sister’s death. Ahn Dong Gu will embody Ha Do Yoon. He is Moon Seo Ha’s secretary and childhood friend, who he develops a unique connection with.