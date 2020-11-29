Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun in SPLITS in the newly dropped Mr. Queen behind the scenes footage; Watch

tvN drama Mr. Queen recently shared a behind the scenes footage from the sets of the comedy series. Watch it below.

The upcoming tvN drama Mr. Queen has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the cast as they gear up for the drama! The video begins with Shin Hye Sun filming her teaser. Although she tries to remain still during filming, she can’t help but sway to the beat of the energetic music in the background. She also enjoys Cha Chung Hwa‘s enthusiastic lip-syncing performance, which sends both of them into a fit of laughter. Kim Jung Hyun then films his own teaser, charismatically removing the cloth on his face and brandishing his sword. While waiting for the next take, he shows off his lighthearted aura as he plays around with the props on set and pretends to lift weights.

Next, Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Sun film their teaser together, and Shin Hye Sun asks if it’s okay to hit his arm even though he’s the king. Kim Jung Hyun makes the staff burst into laughter when he nonchalantly says, “Yes, it’s usually okay to do that.” While filming the scene, Shin Hye Sun hits him on the shoulder once, and then once again even though the director had already said, “Okay.” Kim Jung Hyun is shocked, and Shin Hye Sun laughs as she explains, “I thought he said, ‘Okay,’ because your expression was good.”

Check out the video below:

Next up, Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun, Bae Jong Ok, and Kim Tae Woo create a lively atmosphere as they pose for their individual posters. Shin Hye Sun shows off the blank pages of her book, joking, “They should have put a cell phone or something in here.” As Kim Jung Hyun strikes a pose, the staff comment excitedly, “Oh, that’s deadly!” which makes him embarrassed. Bae Jong Ok then observes herself in the mirror and smiles as she primly remarks, “I’m satisfied.” Finally, as Kim Tae Woo gets ready for his photo shoot, he jokes to the staff, “When we’re filming, please ask the director why I’m the only one who looks mean in this comedy-drama.” The video comes to an end as the cast get together to take pictures for the group poster.

For the unversed, Mr. Queen is a historical fusion drama about a man from modern times whose soul gets trapped in the body of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun will be King Cheoljong, who seems like a weak and ineffective king but has a sharp and strong-willed side that he keeps hidden.

ALSO READ: Korean Newsmakers of the Week: AAA 2020 winners, BTS receives Grammy 2021 nod & COVID 19 impacts K dramas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×