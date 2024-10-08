Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook's Dear Hyeri enjoys rise in viewership ratings, achieving personal best

Dear Hyeri achieved its highest viewership rating with its latest episode. The Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook starrer has been gaining a lot of love and attention from audiences globally for the fresh plot and the chemistry shared by the actors. The psychological romance revolves around a woman who is a struggling announcer and develops a hidden personality.

According to Nielsen Korea, Dear Hyeri achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 2.8 percent for its latest episode. This is a slight increase from the last episode which garnered 2.4 percent. This marks a new high for the series.

Dear Hyeri airs on ENA and is streaming on Genie TV Original. Global audiences can catch the drama on Viki.

The drama tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet, she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seeded wound which gives birth to her hidden personality which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr Queen and Welcome to Samdalri. Lee Jin Wook has impressed with his work in the Sweet Home and Voice series. Kang Hoon has appeared in dramas like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and A Time Called You. Jo Hye Joo is known for her supporting roles in popular series like My Demon and Reborn Rich.

