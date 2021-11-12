Shin Hye Sun and U-KISS' Jun CONFIRMED to star in webtoon adaptation film 'Brave Citizen'

On November 12, it was officially confirmed that 'Mr Queen' star Shin Hye Sun and U-KISS' Jun or Lee Jun Young, as he is now known, would be starring together in the upcoming film 'Brave Citizen'. 'Brave Citizen' is currently scheduled to begin filming in December. The upcoming film will be helmed by director Park Jin Pyo of 'Closer to Heaven' and 'You Are My Sunshine,' while the script will be penned by Yeo Jin Ah, the writer of the hit superhero drama 'The Uncanny Counter.'

Based on the eponymous webtoon, 'Brave Citizen' will tell the action-packed story of a 'hero figure' So Si Min, who once captured the eyes of the entire nation as a rising boxing star or as the sport is called 'hapkido' during her high school years. However, after facing the unavoidable bitter reality of life, So Si Min becomes a part-time teacher whose only goal in life is to become a full-time teacher and who forces herself not to act when she sees injustice. Shin Hye Sun will be starring as the protagonist So Si Min, while Lee Jun Young will be playing Han Soo Kang, who goes against his teacher and is expected to be the nemesis of the film.

'Brave Citizen' is Shin Hye Sun's big-screen return after two years, following 'Innocence' and 'Collectors' in 2020. She last starred in tvN's hilarious sageuk drama 'Mr. Queen' opposite Kim Jung Hyun. Lee Jun Young is currently starring in 'Let Me Be Your Knight', an idol-romance drama between a top K-pop star and a fake doctor who has shifted in the boys' dorm to treat a sleepwalking member.

