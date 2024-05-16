Shin Hye Sun assumes 'couple' in audience is father-daughter duo at Following movie screening; reacts to hilarious confusion

Shin Hye Sun’s latest suspense thriller movie Following just released in theatres on May 15, 2024, and to celebrate the same, the actress made surprise visits to theatres along with her co-star Byun Yo Han.

During one such special screening, Shin Hye Sun visited she mistaken one ‘couple’ to be a father-daughter duo and her reaction that followed was hilarious.

Shin Hye Sun mistakes a ‘couple’ as a father-daughter duo, causes laughter at the Following movie screening by hilarious reaction

Shin Hye Sun is known for her bubbly personality and once again she won the hearts of her fans at the Following movie screening. On May 15, 2024, when the movie Following was released Shin Hye Sun along with her co-star Byun Yo Han made surprise visits to theatres and her interactions melted fans’ hearts.

During one such fan interaction, Shin Hye Sun was choosing people from the audience to give special gifts when she selected a duo she thought were father and daughter. They were instead a couple and the actress' dumbfounded reaction was so hilarious that fans burst out laughing. The video was simultaneously posted on Twitter as well and it garnered a lot of attention.

Shin Hye Sun then kept apologizing in a cute way and later went up to give the couple their gift. The humility of the actress made fans happy as they admired her.

Fans further added that the Welcome to Samldari actress was unintentionally hilarious and loved her.

Meanwhile, fans also loved the way Shin Hye Sun interacted with fans and tried to spend as much time as she could taking photos and talking with them.

Know more about Shin Hye Sun

Shin Hye Sun is a South Korean actress who has established herself as one of the most influential actresses through her versatile roles expanding over K-dramas and movies.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her remarkable performances in K-dramas See You in My 19th Life, Welcome to Samdalri, Still 17, and Mr Queen among others.

Meanwhile, her roles in movies Brave Citizen, A Day, Don’t Buy The Seller, and Innocence are noted as well.

